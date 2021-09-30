Summer? Is that you? Fall takes a back seat for a few more days

The heat and humidity are back! We hit 84 degrees on Wednesday and there is still a few more chances for 80 before the cooler changes come this weekend.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs will inch towards the low to mid 80s again. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s which will make it feel humid and summer-like.

A slow moving front will crawl across Minnesota Thursday and Friday. So, another shot at 80 will be possible Friday before that front makes it to western Wisconsin. Dew points will stay in the 60s until the front passes.

Rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible out ahead of the front, as well as when it makes its pass. Overnight Thursday we may see an isolated shower, but better chances exist late Friday into most of Saturday.

The slow nature of this system could also carry a few showers into Sunday morning, but after it finally passes we'll be on our way to consistent 70s into next week.