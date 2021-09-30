Sen. Baldwin backs ‘Build Back Better Act’

(WQOW) - In politics, Washington Democrats are trying to pass infrastructure and social programs for President Joe Biden's agenda.

But, a hiccup. There's a very short timeline for raising the debt ceiling, and at the same time, trying to avoid a government shutdown.

A government shutdown happens when Congress does not approve a new spending bill for the next fiscal year, so new payments, like paychecks for federal employees, are stopped.

Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin believes they can pass a continuing resolution to keep the government open, but does worry about the U.S. government having to default on its credit for the first time in the country's history.

Meanwhile, she's pushing her colleagues to also move forward on Biden's infrastructure plan.

"That is a critical piece of policy that would result in lower costs, lower taxes for working families. It's also very much a job creation measure that would especially invest in clean energy jobs. It's exactly what we need," Baldwin said.

Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate when it comes to raising the debt ceiling or not.