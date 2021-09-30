Hundreds gather to mourn officer who died of COVID-19

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of people packed a Fond du Lac church to pay respects to a police officer who died of coronavirus complications. Twenty-six-year-old Joseph Kurer died Sept. 22, just a day after his wife gave birth to their second child. At Holy Family Catholic Church, Kurer was remembered Wednesday as a servant and champion of justice. Kurer also served in the Wisconsin National Guard and because of that, he received full military honors. A pair of Black Hawk helicopters flew over the crowd of mourners outside of the church following the funeral.