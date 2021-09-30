Getting in the spooky spirit with the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Children's Theatre is starting October off strong with several classic plays and musicals for the creepy season.

The children's theatre will be kicking off the first weekend of October with the epic musical battle between evil and good, Jekyll and Hyde.

Other shows headed to the stage are the classic Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. To end the month, they'll be ending with The Splatter Zone, a musical based off the 80's cult classic film The Evil Dead.

Tickets can be bought at The Oxford or on the Eau Claire Children's Theatre's website.