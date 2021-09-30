Dutch, German police arrest suspects in explosive ATM raids

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands and Germany say they have have arrested nine suspected members of a gang responsible for a string of robberies targeting ATMs in Germany and for setting up a training center for blowing up cash machines. European Union police agency Europol says the makeshift training facility in the central Dutch city of Utrecht helped unmask the gang. Police in Germany said Thursday they became suspicious when a 29-year-old Dutch man ordered several ATMs, saying they were for an art project in the Netherlands. Instead, they were delivered to a warehouse in Utrecht and blown up to test ways to get at cash inside.