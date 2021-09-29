YouTube shuts German channels of Russian broadcaster RT

BERLIN (AP) — YouTube has terminated the German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT in a move centering on alleged misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic. YouTube said Wednesday that two channels were suspended. The company said Wednesday that RT DE had received a “strike” for uploading material that violated YouTube’s standards on COVID-19 misinformation, and as a consequence was suspended from uploading new videos to its channel. YouTube says that “during this suspension, RT DE tried to circumvent this restriction by using another YouTube channel.” That resulted in both channels being shut. Writing on the messaging app Telegram, RT’s editor-in-chief called the move “a true media war” by Germany on Russia.