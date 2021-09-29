Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 29, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (5) (4-0) 50 1 2. Wayzata (4-0) 45 3 3. Shakopee (4-0) 40 4 4. Eden Prairie (3-1) 35 6 5. Rosemount (3-1) 26 2 6. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) 22 7 7. Stillwater (4-0) 21 T8 8. Prior Lake (3-1) 12 10 (tie) Woodbury (4-0) 12 T8 10. Maple Grove (3-1) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 1, Centennial 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Mankato West (6) (4-0) 60 1 2. Andover (4-0) 52 2 3. St. Thomas Academy (4-0) 44 4 4. Moorhead (4-0) 40 3 5. Mahtomedi (4-0) 36 5 6. Rochester Mayo (4-0) 33 6 7. Chaska (4-0) 26 7 8. Elk River (3-1) 17 8 9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-0) 12 9 10. Spring Lake Park (3-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Becker (7) (4-0) 70 2 2. Rocori (4-1) 60 3 3. Mound-Westonka (4-0) 53 4 4. Hutchinson (3-1) 49 1 5. Stewartville (4-0) 42 T5 6. Fridley (3-1) 36 T5 7. Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 26 8 8. Holy Angels (3-1) 22 10 9. North Branch (4-0) 9 NR 10. SMB-Wolfpack (3-1) 8 7

Others receiving votes: Willmar 3, Simley 3, Faribault 2, Albert Lea 1, Princeton 1.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Cannon Falls (4) (4-0) 67 2 2. Lake City (2) (4-0) 64 3 3. Fairmont (1) (4-0) 45 6 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 44 5 5. Litchfield (4-0) 39 4 6. Dassel-Cokato (4-0) 35 T7 7. Pierz (3-1) 27 1 8. Plainview Elgin-Millville (3-1) 19 T7 9. Rockford (3-1) 14 NR 10. Aitkin (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 9, Waseca 4, New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 2, Esko 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (5) (4-0) 50 1un 2. Blue Earth Area (4-0) 45 2 3. Pipestone (4-0) 39 3 4. Kimball (4-0) 32 5 5. Minneapolis North (3-1) 30 6 6. West Central Ashby (4-0) 21 7 7. Moose Lake Willow River (3-0) 18 T8 8. Eden Valley-Watkins (4-0) 14 T8 9. Redwood Valley (3-1) 11 4 10. Osakis (4-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Chatfield 4, Royalton 3, Rush City 1.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Murray County Central (2) (4-0) 38 2 2. Minneota (4-0) 34 3 3. BOLD (4-0) 30 4 4. Dawson-Boyd (1) (4-0) 29 5 5. Polk County West (1) (4-0) 22 7 6. Ada-Borup (4-0) 17 NR 7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0) 14 6 8. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-1) 11 1 9. Rushford-Peterson (4-0) 9 10 10. Martin County West (4-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville-Eagle Valley 5, New York Mills 3, Pine River-Backus 1, Ottertail Central 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Verndale (3) (4-0) 57 3 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) (4-0) 53 2 3. Lanesboro (4-0) 48 4 4. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-0) 41 6 5. Hancock (4-0) 31 7 6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (4-0) 26 8 7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (4-0) 20 10 8. Mountain Lake Area (3-1) 13 1 (tie) Fertile-Beltrami (4-0) 13 NR 10. LeRoy-Ostrander (3-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 6, Grand Meadow 4, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Cherry 4, Spring Grove 2.