Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 29, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|1
|2. Wayzata
|(4-0)
|45
|3
|3. Shakopee
|(4-0)
|40
|4
|4. Eden Prairie
|(3-1)
|35
|6
|5. Rosemount
|(3-1)
|26
|2
|6. St. Michael-Albertville
|(3-1)
|22
|7
|7. Stillwater
|(4-0)
|21
|T8
|8. Prior Lake
|(3-1)
|12
|10
|(tie) Woodbury
|(4-0)
|12
|T8
|10. Maple Grove
|(3-1)
|10
|5
Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 1, Centennial 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mankato West (6)
|(4-0)
|60
|1
|2. Andover
|(4-0)
|52
|2
|3. St. Thomas Academy
|(4-0)
|44
|4
|4. Moorhead
|(4-0)
|40
|3
|5. Mahtomedi
|(4-0)
|36
|5
|6. Rochester Mayo
|(4-0)
|33
|6
|7. Chaska
|(4-0)
|26
|7
|8. Elk River
|(3-1)
|17
|8
|9. Sauk Rapids-Rice
|(4-0)
|12
|9
|10. Spring Lake Park
|(3-1)
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: None.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Becker (7)
|(4-0)
|70
|2
|2. Rocori
|(4-1)
|60
|3
|3. Mound-Westonka
|(4-0)
|53
|4
|4. Hutchinson
|(3-1)
|49
|1
|5. Stewartville
|(4-0)
|42
|T5
|6. Fridley
|(3-1)
|36
|T5
|7. Kasson-Mantorville
|(3-1)
|26
|8
|8. Holy Angels
|(3-1)
|22
|10
|9. North Branch
|(4-0)
|9
|NR
|10. SMB-Wolfpack
|(3-1)
|8
|7
Others receiving votes: Willmar 3, Simley 3, Faribault 2, Albert Lea 1, Princeton 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Cannon Falls (4)
|(4-0)
|67
|2
|2. Lake City (2)
|(4-0)
|64
|3
|3. Fairmont (1)
|(4-0)
|45
|6
|4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(4-0)
|44
|5
|5. Litchfield
|(4-0)
|39
|4
|6. Dassel-Cokato
|(4-0)
|35
|T7
|7. Pierz
|(3-1)
|27
|1
|8. Plainview Elgin-Millville
|(3-1)
|19
|T7
|9. Rockford
|(3-1)
|14
|NR
|10. Aitkin
|(3-0)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 9, Waseca 4, New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 2, Esko 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|1un
|2. Blue Earth Area
|(4-0)
|45
|2
|3. Pipestone
|(4-0)
|39
|3
|4. Kimball
|(4-0)
|32
|5
|5. Minneapolis North
|(3-1)
|30
|6
|6. West Central Ashby
|(4-0)
|21
|7
|7. Moose Lake Willow River
|(3-0)
|18
|T8
|8. Eden Valley-Watkins
|(4-0)
|14
|T8
|9. Redwood Valley
|(3-1)
|11
|4
|10. Osakis
|(4-0)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chatfield 4, Royalton 3, Rush City 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Murray County Central (2)
|(4-0)
|38
|2
|2. Minneota
|(4-0)
|34
|3
|3. BOLD
|(4-0)
|30
|4
|4. Dawson-Boyd (1)
|(4-0)
|29
|5
|5. Polk County West (1)
|(4-0)
|22
|7
|6. Ada-Borup
|(4-0)
|17
|NR
|7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
|(4-0)
|14
|6
|8. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(3-1)
|11
|1
|9. Rushford-Peterson
|(4-0)
|9
|10
|10. Martin County West
|(4-0)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Browerville-Eagle Valley 5, New York Mills 3, Pine River-Backus 1, Ottertail Central 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Verndale (3)
|(4-0)
|57
|3
|2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3)
|(4-0)
|53
|2
|3. Lanesboro
|(4-0)
|48
|4
|4. Hills-Beaver Creek
|(4-0)
|41
|6
|5. Hancock
|(4-0)
|31
|7
|6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
|(4-0)
|26
|8
|7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo
|(4-0)
|20
|10
|8. Mountain Lake Area
|(3-1)
|13
|1
|(tie) Fertile-Beltrami
|(4-0)
|13
|NR
|10. LeRoy-Ostrander
|(3-1)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 6, Grand Meadow 4, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Cherry 4, Spring Grove 2.