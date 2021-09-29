Skip to Content

Warm and humid weather will continue into weekend

Updated
Last updated today at 5:06 pm
4:52 pm Weather Now
3D-Auto-Almanac-Temps2

After another chilly start, Eau Claire warmed into the 80s for the first time in ten days (Sunday, September 19's high was 89°). It was not record heat as the high was six degrees short of today's record high of 89° set in 1898, but it was more than fifteen degrees above the average high of 67°.

Most places in Western Wisconsin hit the 80 degree mark, but what helped it really feel like summer was the humidity. Dew points rose into the low 60s and hovered between that and the upper 50s most of the afternoon. Dew points and humidity won't be as high over the next couple of nights, but it will feel humid during the days through early weekend.

Despite that, high temperatures won't be as warm after tomorrow as clouds increase ahead of a slow-moving low pressure system. To go with that, small rain chances arrive late Friday, possibly with some thunder. Better chances will be scattered throughout Saturday, though it still doesn't look like all day rain for most places as the clusters of rain/thunder will stay scattered.

Under the increased cloud cover and scattered showers, highs won't be as warm this weekend despite warmer lows due to the humidity. That starts to drop after the cold front passes Sunday morning, and rain chances should end fairly early on Sunday.

Highs behind the front for Sunday through the middle of next week look to be in the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s. Lows will drop closer to where they've been the past few mornings in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content