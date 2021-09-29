Warm and humid weather will continue into weekend

After another chilly start, Eau Claire warmed into the 80s for the first time in ten days (Sunday, September 19's high was 89°). It was not record heat as the high was six degrees short of today's record high of 89° set in 1898, but it was more than fifteen degrees above the average high of 67°.

Most places in Western Wisconsin hit the 80 degree mark, but what helped it really feel like summer was the humidity. Dew points rose into the low 60s and hovered between that and the upper 50s most of the afternoon. Dew points and humidity won't be as high over the next couple of nights, but it will feel humid during the days through early weekend.

Despite that, high temperatures won't be as warm after tomorrow as clouds increase ahead of a slow-moving low pressure system. To go with that, small rain chances arrive late Friday, possibly with some thunder. Better chances will be scattered throughout Saturday, though it still doesn't look like all day rain for most places as the clusters of rain/thunder will stay scattered.

Under the increased cloud cover and scattered showers, highs won't be as warm this weekend despite warmer lows due to the humidity. That starts to drop after the cold front passes Sunday morning, and rain chances should end fairly early on Sunday.

Highs behind the front for Sunday through the middle of next week look to be in the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s. Lows will drop closer to where they've been the past few mornings in the upper 40s to low 50s.