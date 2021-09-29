UW-Stout hits 70% vaccination rate for students

MENOMONIE (WQOW) -- Seventy percent of students at UW-Stout are now vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning students will now be eligible to receive scholarships from the UW System.

“We are excited to be celebrating this achievement, and I want to thank all of the students who stepped up to ‘do their part’ to contribute to the health and well-being of our campus and community. UW-Stout employees deserve recognition as well for both helping with the campaign and reaching an employee vaccination rate of 88.73%,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank.

A total of 70 scholarships will be divided among UW schools that reach 70% vaccinated. That excludes UW-Madison. UW-Stout will award an additional seven, $7,000 scholarships to fully-vaccinated students through a separate drawing.

In addition to the 70% student vaccination rate, the rate for staff is at 88.73%.

Free vaccination clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, on the lawn south of the Memorial Student Center; and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Student Health Services.

UW-Eau Claire hit the 70% goal about two weeks ago.