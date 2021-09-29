Tunisia: President names female prime minister amid turmoil

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has named the country’s first female prime minister after sacking the previous prime minister and suspending parliament. Najla Bouden Ramadhane becomes one of the first women in the Arab world to hold such a senior position. President Kais Saied named the 63-year-old engineering school professor in a surprise decision on Wednesday. A statement from the president’s office says Saied instructed Ramadhane to create a new Cabinet as soon as possible. Tunisia has been without a head of government since Saied froze parliament and seized executive powers on July 25. Saied said he acted to save the country amid unrest, while critics denounced the moves as a coup that threatens Tunisia’s young democracy