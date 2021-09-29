Summer is Back! But only for a limited time…

What a wonderful past few days it's been, right? Upper 70s and sunshine is always wonderful in the fall months. Rumor has it though, mother nature is ready for another quick round of summer.

Wednesday will be toasty with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s. High pressure will keep us in the sunshine still. Southerly winds will keep us comfortable at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be another toasty day with high temps climbing towards 80. Both day we'll see a chance for our dew points to pike into the "OPE! It's Humid" category.

On average, September 28th is the last day we see 80 degrees or higher. We've never hit 80 degrees in Eau Claire in November. October 31st, 1950 was the latest 80 ever.

We'll really feel the humidity by Friday when dew points reach the mid 60s. This will provide the moisture we need to get some showers going late Thursday into Friday morning.

There will be a few rounds of showers possible through the weekend, but confidence is low that we'll see consistent rain. In fact, it's tough to pinpoint when showers will move through because models suggest this system is struggling with moisture availability.

Temperatures will move back into the 60s by early next week, returning us to fall like weather.