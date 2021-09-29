Skip to Content

Small plane with 3 aboard crashes in northern Wisconsin

New
10:15 am NewsTop StoriesWisconsin news from the Associated Press
MGN_1280x720_90918B00-CIJGY
Note: This is a file photo and not the actual plane.

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in northern Wisconsin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were aboard the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles east of Eagle River just before noon Tuesday.

WSAW-TV reports that the FAA and NTSB will investigate. Duncan said the NTSB will provide additional updates. Eagle River is about 150 miles northwest of Green Bay.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content