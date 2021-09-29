Searchers: Petito news leads to man’s body in unrelated case

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Officials in western Wyoming say news coverage of a woman found dead helped searchers find a man’s body in an unrelated case. Teton County Search & Rescue officials say the body found Tuesday in the Teton Pass area matches the description of 46-year-old Robert Lowery, of Houston, who went missing Aug. 20. The body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found Sept. 11 near Grand Teton National Park. She’d gone missing on a road trip with her boyfriend. Investigators say news coverage of Petito that mentioned Lowery prompted tips about Lowery. Lowery’s sister tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide he was “a sweet, sweet kid.”