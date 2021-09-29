School lunch menus face changes due to supply shortages

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A number of schools in the Chippewa Valley are making menu changes due to food supply shortages.

Michelle Kloser, director of food and nutrition at the School District of the Menomonie Area, said they've had to switch up their menus due to certain food items being unavailable such as orange chicken.

Kloser said they need to pre-order food well in advance, and that they've been working closely with their distributor IED.

Although they haven't run into too many problems, Kloser anticipates it will be more difficult obtain certain foods as time goes on.

If that's the case, Kloser said they'll continue to do their best to give students a nutritious meal.

"We just look to a different manufacturer for a different item. Or if it's chicken on the menu, we might find a different chicken item that we'll have. Yesterday we had our barbecue beef on a bun. It was local hamburger. We do use a lot of local beef when we can. We're just doing the best we can," Kloser said.

Officials from the Eau Claire Area School District told News 18 they've also had to make a few menu changes and substitutions due to food shortages.

Lake Holcombe School District posted on their Facebook page that they're experiencing food shortages for many items, and that menus are subject to change based on availability.