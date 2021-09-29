Results from Wednesday’s WIAA golf regionals

Results from Wednesday’s WIAA golf regionalsUpdated
(WQOW) - Results from Wednesday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls golf regional tournaments:
Division 1 - Hudson (Troy Burne)
Team scores (top 4 advance to sectionals)
1. New Richmond, 329
2. Hudson, 380
3. River Falls, 408
4. Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central, 415
5. Superior, 428
6. Eau Claire North, 446
7. Menomonie, 456
8. Eau Claire Memorial, 464
9. Rice Lake, 488
The following players advanced as individuals:
Keely Morehouse (Superior), 98
Lauren Kado (Menomonie), 100
Autumn Cooper (Superior), 106
Mallory Pieper (Eau Claire North), 106
Division 2 - Prescott (Clifton Highlands)
Team scores (top 4 advance to sectionals)
1. Prescott, 343
2. Saint Croix Central, 366
3. Regis/Altoona, 373
4. Somerset, 400
5. Osceola, 431
6. Ellsworth, 436
7. Amery, 460
8. Baldwin-Woodville, 462
9. Colfax/Elk Mound, 471
10. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 502
The following players advanced as individuals:
Kaylee Yzermans (Amery), 101
Emerson Felmlee (Stanley-Boyd), 101
Paetynn Bliese (Osceola), 103
Shelby Lawler (Ellsworth), 104
Division 2 - Northwestern (Hidden Greens North)
Team scores (top 4 advance to sectionals)
1. Hayward, 392
2. Spooner, 418
3. Barron, 427
4. Grantsburg, 463
5. Saint Croix Falls, 464
6. Ladysmith, 494
7. Northwestern, 497
8. Cumberland, 498
The following players advanced as individuals:
Katie Kyle (Northwestern), 107
Emily Schmid (Luck Co-op), 107
Michelle Wallin (Ladysmith), 107
Kenzi Fleck (Saint Croix Falls), 107