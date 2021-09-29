Results from Wednesday’s WIAA golf regionals

(WQOW) - Results from Wednesday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls golf regional tournaments:

Division 1 - Hudson (Troy Burne)

Team scores (top 4 advance to sectionals)

1. New Richmond, 329

2. Hudson, 380

3. River Falls, 408

4. Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central, 415

5. Superior, 428

6. Eau Claire North, 446

7. Menomonie, 456

8. Eau Claire Memorial, 464

9. Rice Lake, 488

The following players advanced as individuals:

Keely Morehouse (Superior), 98

Lauren Kado (Menomonie), 100

Autumn Cooper (Superior), 106

Mallory Pieper (Eau Claire North), 106

View full results here

Division 2 - Prescott (Clifton Highlands)

Team scores (top 4 advance to sectionals)

1. Prescott, 343

2. Saint Croix Central, 366

3. Regis/Altoona, 373

4. Somerset, 400

5. Osceola, 431

6. Ellsworth, 436

7. Amery, 460

8. Baldwin-Woodville, 462

9. Colfax/Elk Mound, 471

10. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 502

The following players advanced as individuals:

Kaylee Yzermans (Amery), 101

Emerson Felmlee (Stanley-Boyd), 101

Paetynn Bliese (Osceola), 103

Shelby Lawler (Ellsworth), 104

View full results here

Division 2 - Northwestern (Hidden Greens North)

Team scores (top 4 advance to sectionals)

1. Hayward, 392

2. Spooner, 418

3. Barron, 427

4. Grantsburg, 463

5. Saint Croix Falls, 464

6. Ladysmith, 494

7. Northwestern, 497

8. Cumberland, 498

The following players advanced as individuals:

Katie Kyle (Northwestern), 107

Emily Schmid (Luck Co-op), 107

Michelle Wallin (Ladysmith), 107

Kenzi Fleck (Saint Croix Falls), 107

View full results here