Pet of the Day: Harry Dash

Meet Harry Dash, a three-toed box turtle that could be your best friend.

The Eau Claire County Human Association said anyone interested in Harry Dash will need to do research if because he does require fruits, vegetables, some bugs.

He is going to need a beak trim as well so there is going to be some need to go to an exotic vet.

If you think you're ready for a life-long friend like Harry Dash, head on over to the Eau Claire County Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet him.