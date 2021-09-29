Official: Ruling means S. Carolina schools can require masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of South Carolina’s schools says districts now have the authority to require masks in the classroom. State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman wrote the memo Wednesday, a day after a federal judge ruled with the parents of disabled students who said a state ban on masks discriminated against them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary restraining order went into effect immediately. Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson promised to appeal the suspension of the provision in the budget passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Spearman’s memo says districts should consult their lawyers to make sure they give medically fragile students the accommodations they need.