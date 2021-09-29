North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has successfully tested a new hypersonic missile as it continues to expand its military capabilities. The missile test early Tuesday was North Korea’s third round of launches this month and took place as it tries to pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. North Korea’s state media said the missile met technical requirements during its first flight test and implied it was being developed as nuclear capable. North Korea last week made offers to improve relations with the South if certain conditions are met, apparently returning to its pattern of mixing weapons demonstrations with peace overtures to wrest outside concessions.