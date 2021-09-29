Nate Stanley aids Mustangs while on Vikings injured reserve

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Menomonie native Nate Stanley spent the NFL preseason with the Vikings, and now he's spending the regular season at his alma mater.

Stanley was a standout quarterback at Menomonie High School, and his talents took him to Iowa, and then the NFL, but a lower back injury has led him back to where it all began.

"I felt like my camp was going pretty well," Stanley said. "Unfortunately dealing with an injury right now that's put me on injured reserve with the Vikings, which is okay. Things happen that you can't control, but just really thankful to come and be with these guys everyday."

The NFL roster deadline was after the start of the prep season. When Stanley got cut from Minnesota, Mustangs coach Mike Sinz came calling.

"Coach Sinz offered the invitation for me to be able to come out here and help whenever I could," Stanley said. "So really just trying to maximize my time and stay involved with football, even while dealing with this injury."

Since week 3, Stanley has been on the sidelines at each game, observing and offering advice to the offense that only he could.

"When he says something, kids listen," Sinz said. "They know that he played at Iowa and with the Vikings, so he knows what the heck he's talking about. He's the type of guy that you want your kids to be like. Trustworthy, respectful, and he's a guy that you want part of your team."

On top of it, Nate reunited with his father Jay, Menomonie's longtime offensive line coach.

Mustangs football means so much to Nate Stanley, he'll do whatever he can to help it succeed.

"I'm really happy that I can be out here and give back to these guys," Stanley said. "They put in so much time and effort, so I think to come out here and be a part of it is special. I just love being out here and helping these kids make their dreams come true."

Stanley says he plans to stick around for the rest of the season, but he hopes to get another chance in the NFL. He is still a part of the Vikings organization, and his goal is to get healthy and return to the team for offseason team activities next summer.