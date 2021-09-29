Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota

Detroit Tigers (75-82, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-87, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (7-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (8-8, 3.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -179, Tigers +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will play on Wednesday.

The Twins are 37-42 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .421 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .601.

The Tigers are 33-43 on the road. Detroit has slugged .399 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a .449 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Caleb Thielbar earned his seventh victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Tyler Alexander registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 91 RBIs and is batting .269.

Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Bailey Ober: (hip), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Victor Reyes: (groin), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.