Missing moon rock from Apollo 17 mission back in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has recovered a missing lunar rock gifted to the state to commemorate the last manned U.S. mission to the moon after it turned up in the hands of a man who recycles wooden plaques. The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that the rock from the 1972 Apollo 17 landing was at the Louisiana State Museum on Tuesday. It was returned to the state late last year by a Florida man who planned to use the wooden plaque that held it to repair a gun. But the recovery was not revealed until Monday when a journalist and space historian reported it in an online publication. The museum still plans to review its authenticity.