Man sentenced in homicide case

A western Wisconsin man convicted by a jury for his role in a deadly shooting in New Richmond is going to prison.

Joshua Cameron and Sovereignty Sovereign, who legally changed his name from Andrew Helmueller, were charged in the August 2020 fatal shooting of Richard Rose. Witnesses said Cameron shot him in the leg with a 22-caliber gun. The bullet struck Rose's femoral artery, and he died.

Monday, Cameron was sentenced in St. Croix County Court for reckless homicide and related charges. He got 13 years in prison. Sovereign is set to go to trial in January.