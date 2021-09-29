Global supply chain crisis impacts paint industry

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you enjoy painting, or have some walls in need of a fresh coat, you might want to go to your nearest paint store sooner rather than later. The paint industry is one of the most recent industries to be impacted by the global supply chain crisis.

According to one Eau Claire paint store owner, he has never seen a paint shortage like this in 20 years. Accent Paint Store owner Ted Pretasky said he was told by his supplier that the reason for the current shortage is due to a lack of supply of raw materials to make paint.

"We started to see a shortage about six months ago, and it's projected to go for another six months. As soon as we were informed on potential shortages coming down the pipe, we ordered ahead and stocked up on product," Pretasky said.

Pretasky said his store does still receive complete paint shipments a majority of the time, and he does not predict his store will need to raise prices.