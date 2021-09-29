Skip to Content

Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 30 inmates and injures 47

7:04 am National news from the Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Prison officials in Ecuador say a riot in a penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil has killed 30 inmates and injured 47 more. Officials say a police and military operation managed to regain control of the regional prison Tuesday after five hours. The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and officials blamed the outburst on a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs. Television images showed inmates firing from the windows of the prison amid smoke and the detonation of firearms and explosives.

Associated Press

