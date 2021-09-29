ECPD conducts crosswalk enforcement project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Earlier Wednesday morning, the Eau Claire Police Department sent out warnings to those not abiding traffic laws when entering a crosswalk.

While one police officer passes through a crosswalk, another would stand by to watch passing cars, and if they failed to yield, that's when Eau Claire police handed out a warning to drivers.

That's how the crosswalk enforcement project by the Eau Claire Police Department functioned.

It covered multiple intersections, spanning from downtown to UW-Eau Claire: Farwell Street 5th Ave. and State St.

"What we have heard from the community is that there is an issue with people not yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks," said Officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department.

However, instead of tickets, the 15 violators were handed warnings because it wasn't about punishment.

"What we wanted to do was make it an educational issue, that's why we didn't issue any citations. At some point we may have too, but at this point we just wanted to get the word out there and build the awareness a little bit," Miller said.

According to AAA, injuries and fatalities across pedestrian cross-walkers has been increasing since 2009 but the association says they can't pin down one direct cause.

"On the driver side you can't react to something you don't see, so distraction is really important," continued Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs at AAA, "But also speed plays two roles in that one, if you're traveling too fast, you may not have time to react to something even if you see it."

Speed can also determine the severity of the crosswalkers injury.

"Even a difference of five miles an hour between going 30 miles an hour versus 35 miles an hour can have a huge impact on whether a pedestrian survives a strike by a vehicle," said Jarmusz.

One of the contributing factors to the increase in crosswalk injuries, is pedestrians themselves. There's just more out and about, especially in urban and city areas.

If a driver is cited, the driver would be ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian, worth $175.