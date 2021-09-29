Eau Claire City Council unanimously passes new affordable housing funding policy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Finding affordable housing across the city of Eau Claire can be difficult.

Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously passed its affordable housing funding policy to build more affordable homes within the city.

"When we say affordable housing, it means you are not paying more than one-third of what you make in a year on your housing. We are trying to prioritize that, we are trying to make sure that affordable housing is happening in areas where we need transportation access. We want to make sure these projects are benefiting folks who have traditionally been left behind by our housing market,"said Andrew Werthmann, an Eau Claire City Council member.

Werthmann said the new policy will help all in Eau Claire, not just people currently experiencing homelessness.

"We're hearing from businesses about that, we're hearing from residents about that, our housing shortage, regardless of who you are, finding a home is very difficult right now, and paying rent is really high. By adding more homes to our community, which this policy helps do, it's going to impact everyone, from people who don't have roof over their head to people who already do and what to move into a different home," said Werthmann.

According to Werthmann, Eau Claire is the second-fastest growing community in Wisconsin.

"We want to incentivize development that is wanting to do affordable housing. For this, it's really putting the onus on are you going to provide homes for people making 30 percent or less of the median income in Eau Claire - $27,000. We also have a category for 50 percent or less. Those are really the homes and apartments we are looking to build," said Werthmann.

Werthmann said he hopes to get applications in 2021 and to begin construction in 2022.

In terms of funding, Werthmann said that the city of Eau Claire set aside over $700,000 in its budget to its affordable housing fund, and will continue to add to it. He added the city will look into applying for the American Rescue Fund grant for additional funding.