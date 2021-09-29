Blugolds tennis blanks Stout

Blugolds tennis blanks StoutNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire women's tennis earned its first conference win of the season in dominating fashion on Wednesday with a 9-0 victory over UW-Stout.
Full results are below:
Singles
1. Elaine Franta (UWEC) def. Lauren Couves (Stout) 6-4, 7-6
2. Clare Palen (UWEC) def. Ellie Becker (Stout) 6-0, 6-1
3. Samantha Fuchs (UWEC) def. Mariah Kent (Stout) 6-0, 6-0
4. Alexa Brooks (UWEC) def. Anna Kent (Stout) 6-3, 6-1
5. Morgan Nelson (UWEC) def. Kyrstin Hanson (Stout) 6-0, 6-1
6. Sydney Presler (UWEC) def. Emma Benjamin (Stout) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Elaine Franta/Lindsey Henderson (UWEC) def. Lauren Couves/Ellie Becker (Stout) 8-2
2. Clare Palen/Samantha Fuchs (UWEC) def. Mariah Kent/Anna Kent (Stout) 8-0
3. Morgan Nelson/Alexa Brooks (UWEC) def. Emma Benjamin/Macy Hanson (Stout) 8-2
Records: UWEC 1-1, 1-1 WIAC; UW-Stout 2-3, 0-3 WIAC