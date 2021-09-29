Belarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGB

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have blocked access to another news site, the latest in a series of steps restricting independent media in the country after it was shaken by a wave of mass anti-government protests. The Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked access to the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus website, the Belarusian subsidiary of a popular Russian newspaper of the same name. The ministry didn’t provide any reasons for the decision. The access was restricted several hours after it ran a story about an alleged shootout in a Minsk apartment that left two people dead — an opposition supporter and a KGB officer. The news outlet published a comment from the opposition supporter’s friend, who described him a positive light.