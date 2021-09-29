Augusta’s Derek Boldt named Packers coach of the week

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - For the second time in three weeks, a Chippewa Valley high school football coach has been honored by the Green Bay Packers.

Derek Boldt, head coach of the Augusta Beavers, was named Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week on Wednesday.

After no wins last season, the Beavers are currently 6-0 this season.

“One of our athletes this year lost their home to a fire,” Boldt said in a release. “It was an apartment. The building below was also a total loss. The kids came up with the idea to put together a fundraiser this summer during our 7-on-7 league. It was a huge success and a majority of the town showed up to support the tenants and the business owner. Another example, just yesterday I received a card in the mail from a lady I know. She lives on a small hobby farm and the place had gotten kind of overgrown. We had about 10 of our kids go out there and clean up a whole bunch of brush. She called one of our coaches and told her that she hadn’t cried in thirty plus years, but she cried because of how nice the kids treated her and all the work they did for her in clearing out all the brush around the outbuildings and she was just incredibly proud to live in this community. I'm blessed to have some amazing kids to work with.”

Earlier this month, Altoona's Chad Hanson was honored by the Packers as coach of the week.