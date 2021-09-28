Wilson man killed in motorcycle crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -- A Wilson man died when he crashed his motorcycle while apparently braking for something in the road.

The crash was reported on Sept. 25 at 6:11 a.m. on Interstate 94 in the town of Pleasant Valley.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Steven R. Benner, 35, of Wilson, was west on Interstate 94 when authorities believe he tried to stop quickly to try and avoid something in the road. That caused him to lose control and crash.

Benner was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

Westbound Interstate 94 was closed for roughly three hours.

It is the eighth fatal crash on St. Croix County roads this year.