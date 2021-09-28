Why you should get your furnace checked now

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- It may not feel like it, but fall is here and winter is near. HVAC companies are saying now is the time to get your furnace checked and tested before the cold weather arrives.

COVID-19 has caused a global microchip shortage that can impact the production of furnaces.

So far, Wiersgalla Co. has not noticed a microchip shortage and has not had any problems receiving units. But, they say certain special units like a rooftop unit are made as needed or can become backed up and take six to eight weeks to come in as winter approaches.

Bill Riedel, HVAC department manager for Wiersgalla Co. said it is best to get your furnace checked now to avoid delays.

"You definitely should get them checked. If you're not going to get them checked, turn them on and make sure everything works, but the best thing to do is get them checked, so you're not down and out in the middle of the winter, and you have an issue in the middle of the night with no heat," Riedel said.

It is also recommended that you change your thermostat batteries once a year to avoid calling someone out just for a battery issue.

Riedel said that you also want to make sure your vent piping is clean to avoid a block up.