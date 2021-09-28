Waiting for the cold to knock out these allergies? Mother nature isn’t ready

The warm forecast is keeping the pollen count high enough to cause problems, but with the growing season ending, we'll soon get relief.

Ragweed, Chenopods and Sagebrush are the main culprits in drawing up symptoms for us this week. While a quick freeze would help kill off a lot of these allergens, mother nature has a different idea for us.

Tuesday will be warm and sunny again. High temps will climb towards the upper 70s to low 80s again. High pressure will keep us clear but develop a nice south breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday, we'll heat up into the low 80s. It will be over 15 degrees warmer than average for Eau Claire for the end of September. The sunshine will be out and it will be very comfortable.

We'll try to hold 80 again Thursday before a cold front knocks us down for Friday. Rain chances return to the forecast Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures will inch back closer to average through the weekend and beyond.