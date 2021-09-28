Skip to Content

Tuesday’s prep scores

New
11:41 pm High School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
Local-Scores-Web-860x484

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school girls swimming and diving

Eau Claire Memorial 103, Eau Claire North 83 - recap here

High school girls tennis

Eau Claire Regis 5, Rice Lake 2 - Ramblers now 17-10

High school volleyball

Eau Claire Memorial 3, SPASH 0

Chippewa Falls 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0 - Cardinals now 23-1

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Lincoln 0 - Lancers now 16-4, 6-0 in Dairyland

Fall Creek 3, Eau Claire Regis 0 - Crickets now 35-1

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Altoona 0

Bloomer 3, McDonell Central 2

Stanley-Boyd 3, Cadott 0 - Orioles now 15-3

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Thorp 0

Elk Mound 3, Durand 0

Cornell 3, Bruce 0

Colby 3, Greenwood 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Alma/Pepin 0

Eleva-Strum 3, Blair-Taylor 1

Gilman 3, Owen-Withee 1

Hayward 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1

Cameron 3, Cumberland 1

Colfax 3, Boyceville 0

High school boys soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 0, New Richmond 0

Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire North 0

McDonell/Regis 3, Wausau Newman 1 - Saints now 3-3-1

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

More Stories

Skip to content