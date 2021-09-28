Tuesday’s prep scores

Tuesday’s prep scoresNew
(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school girls swimming and diving
Eau Claire Memorial 103, Eau Claire North 83 - recap here
High school girls tennis
Eau Claire Regis 5, Rice Lake 2 - Ramblers now 17-10
High school volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, SPASH 0
Chippewa Falls 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0 - Cardinals now 23-1
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Lincoln 0 - Lancers now 16-4, 6-0 in Dairyland
Fall Creek 3, Eau Claire Regis 0 - Crickets now 35-1
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Altoona 0
Bloomer 3, McDonell Central 2
Stanley-Boyd 3, Cadott 0 - Orioles now 15-3
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Thorp 0
Elk Mound 3, Durand 0
Cornell 3, Bruce 0
Colby 3, Greenwood 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Alma/Pepin 0
Eleva-Strum 3, Blair-Taylor 1
Gilman 3, Owen-Withee 1
Hayward 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1
Cameron 3, Cumberland 1
Colfax 3, Boyceville 0
High school boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 0, New Richmond 0
Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire North 0
McDonell/Regis 3, Wausau Newman 1 - Saints now 3-3-1