Torrey Pines goes to Saturday finish to get off NFL Sunday

The PGA Tour is moving the Farmers Insurance Open off a big NFL Sunday. The final round at Torrey Pines will be on Saturday, Jan. 29. It’s the first scheduled Saturday finish on the PGA Tour since the 1996 Phoenix Open. That’s because the NFL added a game and now has a 17-game regular-season schedule. Torrey Pines typically is the week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. CBS will television the last two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday and Saturday and they’ll end in prime time on the East Coast.