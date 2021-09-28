EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sept. 28 is National Voter Registration Day -- a day dedicated to mobilizing voters for future elections. Local groups are aiming to get constituents registered ahead of next year.

Chippewa Valley Votes, a non-partisan group, set up various voter registration booths around Eau Claire Tuesday morning and afternoon. To register to vote in Wisconsin, you need a document that proves where you live, such as a driver's license, state ID, or even a utility bill with your current address.

A Chippewa Valley Votes official said National Voter Registration Day's event was about making sure individuals understand the voter registration process.

"One out of four people that are eligible to register to vote have not registered to vote. In the greater Eau Claire County area, that would be about 25,000 people. Our goal is to have individuals check their registration, making sure it is up to date and verified," said Carol Craig, Chippewa Valley Votes' co-coordinator.

For more information on how to register to vote, click or tap here.