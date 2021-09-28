Senate approves stricter animal abuse penalties

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would raise the penalty for abusing animals. The next step in the process is to go to the state Assembly.

The Republican-authored bill would increase the current penalty from a $500 fine to a felony punishable by three and a half years in prison if the one accused knows that their actions could injure the animal. Anyone intentionally injuring an animal could be guilty of a felony punishable by up to 6 years in prison. The Eau Claire County Humane Association says this would mean a lot for abused animals.

"It's definitely giving the animals more of a voice and not necessarily being something that you have and being more of an individual," said Addie Erdmann, the Marketing and Development Director for the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Humane association officials added that there will also be a change in the language from broad definitions of animal abuse. Erdmann concluded that the form of neglect they see most is unclipped nails and said that they are lucky to have not received a severe case of animal neglect in a while.