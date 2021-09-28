School board meeting over mask mandate gets physical

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Tensions at a suburban Twin Cities school board meeting over a new mask mandate escalated to a physical scuffle. The Eastern Carver County Schools announced Monday that all students would need to wear a mask through at least the middle of next month because of a rise in coronavirus cases. At a meeting Monday night in Carver, speakers lined up to talk about their support or opposition to the mandate. A couple of men got physical over what appeared to be a disagreement about someone taking a photo. Several other men intervened to separate the two and police were summoned.