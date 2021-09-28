Police: Husband tells dispatchers he killed his wife

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say they arrested a man after he called Ramsey County dispatchers to report that he had killed his wife. The Emergency Communications Center got the call about 3 a.m. Tuesday from the 46-year-old man who said he had fatally shot his wife. Police found him outside of the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail on suspicion of homicide. While investigators were taking the suspect into custody, officers went to the man’s home and found his wife, a woman in her 40s, deceased.