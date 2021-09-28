Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until November

Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until NovemberNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November. Officials had said previously they would file an application with the FDA to authorize use in the coming weeks, leading public health experts and parents to expect the doses to become available by late October. But instead of Halloween, it may fall until closer to Thanksgiving.