Peru’s ‘Lord of Miracles’ procession canceled amid pandemic

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The archbishopric of Lima has announced that Peru’s most popular Roman Catholic procession has been canceled for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lord of Miracles procession venerates a 17th century rendering of Jesus Christ and in the past has attracted more than 100,000 people. It culminates when a giant replica is carried to Las Nazarenas monastery in downtown Lima where the original Lord of Miracles mural is. It is only the third suspension in the history of the procession, following suspensions last year and in 1882 during a war with Chile, the archbishopric says.