‘Neglected danger’: Nukes not in forefront in speeches at UN

NEW YORK (AP) — Nuclear disarmament might seem like a must-discuss topic in world leaders’ annual speeches at the U.N. General Assembly, which has espoused that cause since its founding. And the assembly’s big annual meeting this month came in a year that marked the entry into force of one nuclear weapons treaty and the anniversary of another. Yet nuclear disarmament wasn’t a dominant theme, particularly among major powers, in the “general debate” that is the assembly’s centerpiece. There were separate events on the issue. Leaders were largely preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. Arms-control and security experts say it’s no surprise nukes didn’t get more emphasis. But they still see a missed opportunity.