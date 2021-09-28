Mexico tries to ease asylum backlog in face of frustrations

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican officials have opened a mammoth reception center for migrants near the Guatemala border trying to ease a backlog in Mexico’s asylum system and the resulting frustrations that drove thousands of applicants to head toward the U.S. border. The center opened Tuesday by the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, with the help of Mexico’s National Guard and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is targeting those who have made initial applications for protected status in Mexico but have waited months for an initial interview. The commission’s local delegate says the site outside a soccer stadium in the city of Tapachula can handle as many as 2,000 people daily. Previously, huge crowds packed the streets around the commission’s downtown offices in Tapachula.