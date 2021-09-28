Menomonie senior ranks Top 10 in Teen USA Mullet Contest

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A local senior could soon hold the title of Best Teen Mullet, as he's a contender in the Top 10 for the Teen USA Mullet Championships.

Josh Boyette is only a senior at Menomonie High School, but he's already achieving big things; including, big hair.

His inspiration? A love for the eighties.

"We kind of cut it into being a mullet and it kind of just stayed I guess. If you don’t got a good mullet then that’s just not good. You gotta have a good mullet."

Since freshman year, Josh has held quite the reputation, with people comparing his mane of a mullet to that of a horse.

So with hair so big, so impressive, and majestic, it deserves higher recognition.

"People kind of told me to do it and it was kind of a joke going into it," Josh said.

When asked if he was surprised to find out he made the Top 10 Best Mullets, Josh said he wasn't, because he knows he has a great mullet.

But a mullet this big has to hold some secrets...with Josh saying he brushes his hair every day, but won't share just how many times he runs a comb through the mullet.

Voting begins on Oct. 5. Click or tap here to help Josh and his mullet take the crown.