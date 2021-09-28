Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be ‘respected’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Europeans must boost their defense plans and make themselves “respected,” as France opens talks with the United States to try to restore confidence after a submarine dispute led to a major diplomatic crisis. Macron said Tuesday that “Europeans must come out of their naivety.” It was the first time he had spoken about the new Indo-Pacific defense deal announced this month by the U.S., Australia and Britain. As part of the pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead. In an unprecedented move, France recalled its ambassador to the U.S. in response.