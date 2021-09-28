Lake Hallie woman shares why she got COVID booster shot

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The Wisconsin DHS has given local health providers the OK to start giving booster shots of the COVID vaccine, but who should get a booster shot and why?

News 18 spoke with a local woman who explains why she already went and got her extra dose.

"The first polio vaccine that we got, I was 8-years-old and they put the dosage, the actual medication on a sugar cube, and we got it that way," said Maralene Strom.

Maralene Strom, 75, of Lake Hallie, remembers when she first got her polio vaccine, and she recently received a booster shot to help prevent COVID-19.

"And I just called in and I went in and got my booster. It was very simple, easy kind of thing," Strom said.

Strom said part of the reason she wanted to get a booster shot is because she has congestive heart failure, an auto immune disease, and due to her experience with polio.

"I do know of kids who get polio and were in the iron lung and some didn't make it. After the fact, the residual, one of them (a classmate) had a very difficult time walking. For me, that made a big difference," Strom said.

Her other reason is to help others.

"A booster helps me first because I don't want the COVID, thank you. And the secondary thing, I certainly don't want to give it to you or to these kids I see coming into the stores that I go into," Strom said.

The Wisconsin DHS and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said certain groups should go ahead and get the extra shot.

"Those people who are over the age of 65, those individuals who live in long-term care facilities. So again, maybe people who are over 65, but those may be younger people, but those in those congregate living situations, and those individuals who are 50 to 64 years olds who have an underlying health condition," said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

DHS recommends people who are 18 to 49 may get a booster shot if they have certain underlying conditions including cancer, chronic kidney or lung disease, diabetes, pregnancy and more.

And those 18 to 64 may get one if they are at increased risk of exposure because of their job such as first responders, teachers, manufacturing workers and grocery store workers.

News 18 also reached out to HSHS, Marshfield and Mayo. All three say they have amply supply to meet the expected demand for third doses.

They're also experiencing a large number of calls at this time, so they ask everyone to schedule their appointments online if possible.

Appointments are required for Prevea and HSHS.