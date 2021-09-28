L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library celebrates Banned Books Week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire library is aiming to teach people about the importance of access to a wide array of materials during Banned Books Week.

Inside the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, there is a display of some commonly challenged or banned books, and even an unidentified banned book that has been shredded up for people to try and guess.

In the past, books have been challenged and banned from schools and libraries for reasons such as conflicting with religious viewpoints.

"Banned Books Week is an opportunity to for us to celebrate the access that libraries provide. What we need is for everyone to feel like the information that they need, and the opinions that they have, to be reflected on the library shelves," said Isa Small, programming and communications services manager at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

Banned Books Week goes until Oct. 2. To find a list of previously challenged and banned books from the American Library Association, click or tap here.