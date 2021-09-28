Jefferson Award Winners: Ken and Shirley Froelich

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - For years now, a Chippewa Valley couple has helped thousands of people in need get back on their feet. This month's Jefferson Award winners are Ken and Shirley Froelich.

"Shoes are something that everybody needs," said Shirley.

Ten years ago, the couple put its best foot forward.

"Soles4Souls has been around longer than that, but we started collecting shoes on a much smaller scale through a group of United Methodist Churches," Shirley said. "Now, we collect them through our church, Zion Methodist Church, but also through Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition. The Mission Coalition is a combination of 18 area churches."

"It was collecting shoes that people generally threw away and most of them go throughout the world during disasters and times when they really need them," Ken said.











Photos courtesy of Shirley Froelich

From wildfires in the west, to hurricanes on the east coast, even earthquakes abroad, Ken said people lose everything.

However, there's also a need locally.

"There are some [shoes] that obviously will go for shelters for the homeless," Shirley said. "Our previous positions were teachers, and knowing that there were always kids at school that could've used shoes, that need shoes."

It began with a couple hundred pounds of shoes. Then, the community stepped up.

"It was about 5,000 pounds when we weighed them one year," Ken said. "I am not sure how many that would be, but it filled up a trailer and a truck."

The Froelich's are showing now signs of stopping.

"I think part of the volunteering is the need out there for sure, but I think for yourself, you feel good about doing things for others, and I think that's something we need more of," Ken said.

Visit this link to learn more about Soles4Souls and how you can donate.