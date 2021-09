EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The highly anticipated Hy-Vee grocery store is now officially open in Eau Claire as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Hy-Vee ownership, the Eau Claire Hy-Vee is one of two of its kind in the country, and the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

The store will be open daily. For the full listing of department hours you can click here.

The store is located on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire where the Kmart used to reside.