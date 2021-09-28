Gov. Evers highlights locally-sourced program during stop at Hy-Vee

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- With over 700 visitors in just 20 minutes of opening the doors, the new Eau Claire Hy-Vee is officially open for business and to mark the occasion, a Hy-Vee regular stopped by.

Gov. Tony Evers made his way back to the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday, after stopping in western Wisconsin on Monday for Agricultural Tourism Week.

In an effort to support the local economy, Hy-Vee has partnered with several dozen local growers and producers.

It's all part of its initiative called the Hy-Vee Homegrown Program.

The program locally sources fruits, vegetables and other products made within a 200-mile radius of the nearest Hy-Vee -- a plan Evers thinks will make a significant impact on Eau Claire

"Having local products available is really important for the entire state of Wisconsin but obviously in [the] Eau Claire area it's going to be a big thing if you have somebody selling your product in large numbers, it's going to make a huge difference," Evers said.

The Eau Claire Hy-Vee has partnered with local brands like Superior Fresh from Hixton for produce, Silver Spring Foods for condiments and Infinity Wine from Eau Claire.

Officials say that they will increase their partnerships with area growers and farmers over the course of harvesting season.