Ft. McCoy Afghan refugees suggest cultural competency

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Refugees at Fort McCoy are urging for cultural competency when it comes to Afghan traditions such as food, clothing and customs.

According to UW-Eau Claire history professor Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton there is a cultural disconnect when it comes to providing food that is halal, an Islamic standard for meat, which involves a specific butchering process for animals or poultry.

Which may be why some refugees have said they aren't getting meals that align with their faith.

Ducksworth-Lawton adds many Afghans also see the shaking of hands as a sign of disrespect to women, and modesty is a value held in high regard in their society.

The history professor said that the cultural disconnect can come from a lack of awareness surrounding different practices.

"Misunderstandings between cultures lead to wars, lead to violence, the more we know about other cultures, the easier it is for us to communicate and help each other with our needs," said Ducksworth-Lawton.

Some needs that may not be translated, is through the way the public, and community is trying to help, by donations.

Professor Ducksworth-Lawton said that ripped jeans, short sleeves, and shorts for women are not in-line with the Afghan culture and religion.